Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Globe Life worth $33,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,150 shares of company stock worth $21,204,809. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

