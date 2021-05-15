Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of A. O. Smith worth $28,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,791. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

NYSE:AOS opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

