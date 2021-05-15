Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Open Text worth $38,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

