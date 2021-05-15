Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,209 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Ceridian HCM worth $34,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

