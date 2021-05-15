Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $29,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after buying an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.60 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

