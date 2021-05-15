Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 180,454 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 180,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Ares Capital worth $28,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

