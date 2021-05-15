Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,139 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,139 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of BCE worth $31,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

Shares of BCE opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

