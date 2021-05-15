Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,526 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Brown & Brown worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 341,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

