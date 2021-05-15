Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,694 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of American Financial Group worth $24,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 569,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.29 and a one year high of $130.57.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,095 shares of company stock worth $12,785,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

