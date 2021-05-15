Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,314 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vipshop worth $34,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.