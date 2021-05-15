Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,844 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $33,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 106,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 48,858 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 30,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.