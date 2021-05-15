Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,937 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,860 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $28,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,575 shares of the airline’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $62.30 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

