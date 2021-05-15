Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,914 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of NiSource worth $29,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NiSource by 99.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75,195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NiSource by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NiSource by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in NiSource by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

