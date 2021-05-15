Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,995 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,995 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Owens Corning worth $33,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

NYSE:OC opened at $106.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

