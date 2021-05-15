Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,432 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,432 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $26,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN opened at $15.36 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

