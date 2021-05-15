Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 52,585 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 52,585 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $27,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

