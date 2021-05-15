Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 58,519 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,519 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Shaw Communications worth $35,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 586,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

SJR opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

