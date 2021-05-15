Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,127 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $29,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

