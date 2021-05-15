Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 84,517 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,517 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Discovery worth $36,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

