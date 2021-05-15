Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,065 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $35,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after buying an additional 3,013,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after buying an additional 232,589 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $83,272,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

