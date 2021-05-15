Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Nordson worth $32,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nordson by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Nordson by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 84,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Nordson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.60.

NDSN stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $223.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.54 and its 200 day moving average is $199.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

