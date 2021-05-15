Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

