Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

