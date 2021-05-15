SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Holdings Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of SunOpta worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after buying an additional 255,737 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,670,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,580.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 431,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 405,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 253,561 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

SunOpta stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.77 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

