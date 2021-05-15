Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Reaches $90.21 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $90.21 million and $2.88 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.15 or 0.07955401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00206113 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,236,992 coins and its circulating supply is 316,181,666 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

