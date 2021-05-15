SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $176,041.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00095166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.28 or 0.00517252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00234609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005081 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.74 or 0.01154116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.12 or 0.01200941 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

