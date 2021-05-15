sUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $73.30 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $144.30 million and approximately $73.30 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.92 or 0.01139136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00067282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00115371 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00061953 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

