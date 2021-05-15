Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

STRO opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $907.50 million, a P/E ratio of -218.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.