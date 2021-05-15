SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $578.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $168.01 and a 12 month high of $595.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.56.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.44.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

