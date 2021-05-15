SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Boosted by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up 5.0% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,754,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.44.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $578.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.56. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $168.01 and a 12-month high of $595.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

