Swap (XWP) Trading Down 19.2% This Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $936.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00095477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00536901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00234392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005113 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.13 or 0.01178513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.20 or 0.01207706 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,160,412 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

