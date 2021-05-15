Swerve (SWRV) Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00003504 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $21.49 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.03 or 0.01151296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00066283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00114766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061690 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,308,399 coins and its circulating supply is 12,406,558 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

