SwissBorg Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One SwissBorg coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $5.12 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00087463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.79 or 0.01109847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00113679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060367 BTC.

CHSB is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

