Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $55.79 on Friday. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

