Switcheo (SWTH) Price Hits $0.0482 on Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $64.66 million and $1.24 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00093861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.00542586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00233146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005100 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.96 or 0.01177950 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.26 or 0.01207509 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,407,193,257 coins and its circulating supply is 1,341,430,835 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

