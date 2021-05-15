Symmetry Partners LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 97,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,156,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.22 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

