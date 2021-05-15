Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.92.

Shares of SYNA opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

