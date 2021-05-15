Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Synaptics worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 13,644.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.92.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

