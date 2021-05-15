SYNC Network One Day Volume Reaches $17,604.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $17,604.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.45 or 0.00719016 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005535 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00017791 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $968.25 or 0.02027055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 140,622,048 coins and its circulating supply is 114,763,266 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.