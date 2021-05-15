Synthetix Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $20.80 or 0.00042447 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $2.39 billion and $417.71 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00089577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.69 or 0.01144165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00066899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00114516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061295 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

