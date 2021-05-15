Syscoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.93 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $236.22 million and $4.93 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.00637190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 612,010,282 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

