T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.18. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $13.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.07. 679,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.43. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $192.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

