T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $166,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $191.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.43. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $192.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

