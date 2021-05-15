TaaS (TAAS) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00087755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.46 or 0.01107381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00065251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00113521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060913 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

