Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Targa Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $38.52 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

