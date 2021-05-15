Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Target makes up about 4.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT opened at $211.16 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $217.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average of $185.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

