Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.63.

TGB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

TGB stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $657.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,841 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

