Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $46.22.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

