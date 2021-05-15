Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,615 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Teck Resources worth $31,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

