Telekom Austria AG Announces Dividend of $1.14 (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.1443 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $16.43 on Friday. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

TKAGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

